Armed Robbers Invade Maitama Residence, Injure One

There was an attempted robbery by local criminals at a residence located at Persian Gulf Close, in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

At least four criminals scaled through the fence at the rear of the compound at about 3:30 am on Thursday in an attempt to steal from the residence.

The masked men, dressed in black, were armed with machetes and knives and were said to have operated for about 10 minutes before they took to their heels.

However, they gruesomely battered the security guard of the residence with a machete before fleeing.

Victim Of Robbery Attack/THE WHISTLER

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the guard, Manasseh Shiiza said, “At about 3:30 am, I was lying down when I heard some kind of noise and movement. The men met me where I was lying and flashed a torchlight in my eyes. They began to machete me, and because I did not know them or their mission, I started shouting.

“So, one of our neighbours ran to the compound to rescue me. It was when I kept raising an alarm that they ran away. They didn’t take anything, but they injured me. They machete me; they cut me on my waist, head and hand. I have pains all over my body.

“When the Police came at 3:53 am, they checked the whole compound and saw where the people had escaped. Even before the men came to attack me, the dogs were barking, and I suspected they were armed robbers.”

Victim Of Robbery Attack/THE WHISTLER

This website contacted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, but she is yet to acknowledge text and calls as of press time.