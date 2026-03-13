Army Chief Calls For Stronger Military Cooperation Between Nigeria, S/Africa

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief of the South African Army, Lt.-Gen. Lawrence Mbatha, has called for stronger military cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa to promote peace and stability to enhance continental security.

Mbatha made the call in Abuja during a Gala night organised in his honour as part of his official working visit to Nigeria.

He said both countries, as leading powers on the continent, had a responsibility to deepen military collaboration to address emerging security challenges facing Africa.

According to him, Africa’s place in the global order requires its leading nations to strengthen strategic partnerships and work together to tackle threats such as terrorism, insurgency and other asymmetric security challenges.

“With the size and influence of Nigeria, you cannot talk about Africa without mentioning Nigeria,” he said.

Mbatha said his visit was aimed at deepening defence diplomacy and strengthening army-to-army cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed admiration for Nigeria’s military training institutions and operational experience in tackling complex security threats.

Mbatha also said he had directed his office to prepare an invitation for his Nigerian counterpart to visit South Africa as part of efforts to deepen bilateral military relations.

According to him, stronger cooperation between both armies will help advance the collective goal of ensuring lasting peace and stability in Africa.

Earlier, the Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, said the visit was strategic and timely in strengthening the long-standing relationship and army-to-army cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa.

Shaibu said the partnership between both countries had historically been anchored on shared values, mutual respect and a collective commitment to peace, security and development across Africa.

He noted that both countries had continued to collaborate in areas such as military education exchange programmes, peace support operations, capacity development and regional stabilisation initiatives.

The army chief said the evolving security environment in Africa, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry and transnational organised crimes, required stronger cooperation among African militaries.

According to him, the visit has provided an opportunity for both armies to share operational experiences, strengthen institutional cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration in capacity building, leadership development, intelligence sharing and doctrinal advancement.

Shaibu reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to building a highly professional, well-trained and combat-ready force capable of addressing contemporary and emerging threats within a joint and multi-agency environment.

He said military diplomacy remained a critical tool in strengthening trust, fostering mutual understanding and building enduring institutional relationships among allied armies.

“The sustained interaction witnessed during this visit clearly reflects the strong bond of friendship and professionalism between the Nigerian Army and the South African Army,” he said.

Shaibu added that the Nigerian Army would continue to pursue collaborative engagements with partner militaries across the continent in pursuit of collective security and stability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the South African Army Chief had during the visit, toured key commands and units of the Nigerian Army including the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command and Army Museum.

Mbatha also toured key military institutions including the National Defence College Nigeria, Nigerian Defence Academy, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Nigeria, and the Army War College Nigeria.