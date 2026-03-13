China Donates $200,000 To Families Of Students Killed In Iran School Strike

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

China said on Friday it will donate $200,000 in humanitarian assistance to the parents of students killed in what it described as an “indiscriminate” missile strike on a school in southern Iran during the early stage of the Middle East conflict.

The strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls’ School in the city of Minab, where many students were killed when a missile struck the school building.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said the Red Cross Society of China will channel the funds to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to provide condolences and compensation to the parents of the victims.

Tehran has accused the United States and Israel of carrying out the attack on the first day of the war.

Iranian media reported that funerals were held for at least 165 people, including children, killed in the strike.

Advertisement

A U.S. military investigation into the incident is currently underway. According to a report by The New York Times, preliminary findings suggest a U.S. Tomahawk missile may have struck the school due to a targeting error.

Israel has denied any involvement in or knowledge of the strike.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun condemned the attack, calling it a “severe violation” of international humanitarian law.

“Attacks on schools and children constitute a more severe violation of international humanitarian law and breach the bottom line of human conscience and morality,” he said.

China added that it stands ready to continue providing humanitarian assistance to support the Iranian people.