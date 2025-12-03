Asaba Games Will Boost Internal Cohesion Among Police Personnel—IGP

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday unveiled the logo, motto and mascot for the 15th Biennial Police Games (BIPOGA), an event scheduled to hold from February 7 to 14, 2026, in Asaba, Delta State.

He introduced the new identity as part of efforts to strengthen the Force’s sporting culture and reinforce internal cohesion among personnel.

Egbetokun explained that the mascot reflects the Nigeria Police Force’s longstanding values and captures the attributes expected of officers both on duty and during competitions.

He emphasised that the symbol represents courage, unity, physical preparedness, and professional excellence.

The IGP noted that the 2026 edition of the games aims to deepen the Force’s sporting heritage and support the physical and mental readiness of officers.

He also stressed that the chosen theme, “Beyond the Badge; Excellence in Action,” alongside the slogan, “Discipline, Dignity and Dedication,” underscores the commitment to a disciplined and motivated workforce.

He said, “Today is a proud moment for the Nigeria Police Force. Standing here with our leaders, partners, officers, and athletes, we are not just unveiling a mascot, we are unveiling a renewed spirit as we prepare for the 15th Nigeria Police Games in Asaba.

“Sports remain one of the strongest tools for building the Force we envision: disciplined, fit, focused, and connected to the communities we serve.

“The Police Games have become a symbol of unity and excellence, and they continue to showcase the best of our talent and character.

“This administration is intentional about raising standards.

“These ideals will guide every athlete and every officer. They remind us that we are not only competing for medals, but we are also representing an institution built on honour, service, and national pride.

“By the grace of God, the 2026 Police Games will set new records for the Nigeria Police Force and contribute another strong chapter to our history.”

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, welcomed the unveiling as an opportunity to showcase both the athletic and professional values associated with policing.

He said the mascot and the event theme reflect courage, teamwork, and excellence — elements central to effective policing and sportsmanship.

He said, “The Biennial Police Games have become a platform for strengthening camaraderie, discovering sporting talent, and promoting fitness and discipline among officers.

“They demonstrate the Police Force’s role not only in securing the nation but also in fostering national unity and social cohesion.

“The logo we unveil today symbolises identity and pride and I salute the athletes who will represent the Force with honour and integrity.

“Delta State is proud to host this edition of the Games, and we welcome all participants and guests to an atmosphere of peace, hospitality, and celebration.”

The event marked a preparatory milestone ahead of the 2026 Games, which the organisers expect to draw participation from police commands nationwide.