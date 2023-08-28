Bayelsa Residents Break Into Govt Warehouse, Cart Away 18-Month-Old Palliatives

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Angry Bayelsa residents have broken into a government-managed warehouse and carted away palliatives that had been stored for almost two years.

Advertisement

The incident which happened on Sunday night comes amid calls for states to release palliatives they have received from the federal government to cushion the rising cost of food in the country.

The palliatives were reported to have been left to decay in the warehouse located along Isaac Boro Expressway in the state capital of Yenagoa.

THE WHISTLER gathered it was meant for 2022 flood palliatives but the government did not share them with the people according to residents who accused the government of hoarding the times for election purposes.

The state government through the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, BYSEMA, acknowledged that the items had expired and decayed.

A statement by the Director-General of BYSEMA, Walamam Sam Igrubia, on Monday said, “The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) notes with surprise and concern the unwarranted invasion of the premises of a privately-owned warehouse in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Advertisement

“The incident occurred about 7:45 pm on Sunday, August 27 almost an hour after the Director-General, Hon. Walamam Sam Igrubia, alongside some BYSEMA personnel, left the warehouse premises.

“During the 2022 flood in the state, the Agency used the warehouse to store food items. As part of preparations for an impending flood this year, the DG visited the premises, and in his presence, remnants of food items, notably rice, and garri that were no longer fit for consumption, were cleared from the warehouse and placed outside for disposal the next day.

“The remnants, which were swept from the floor and packed in disused bags, were less than 10 bags of rice and garri and with some broken cans of oil.

“For emphasis, BYSEMA states that these items were not fresh food palliatives and were not hoarded by the Agency or the state government,” he added.

He stressed that, “Importantly, these items are unfit for human consumption and a responsible, caring government like ours will not give Bayelsans such items as palliatives.

Advertisement

“In essence, there were really no food items to loot. So, those who carted away the unfit items are please advised in their own interest not to consume them.

“It also condemns the attempt to politicise the incident by opposition elements in the state, who seek to score cheap political points from the ugly occurrence.

“The agency assures people of the state of its preparedness to handle the distribution of palliatives provided by the Federal Government as part of cushioning the effects of its fuel subsidy removal policy as well as the fallout of an impending flooding this year.”