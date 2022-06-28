BET Award: Tems Reveals How Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Others Inspired Her To Do Music

Nigerian Singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has named Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and Simi among the female Nigerian artists that inspired her to do music.

In a post shared via her Facebook page on Tuesday, Tems appreciated the female singers whom she described as “sisters” for their contributions to the growth of the Nigerian music industry.

Her appreciation came after she became the first Nigerian and African female musician to win the Best International Act at the just concluded BET Awards.

She beat Fireboy from Nigeria, Dave from the UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo, Little Simz from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa, and Tayc from France, to win the award.

Tems wrote, “I’m taking today to appreciate all the Sisters. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it.

“Big shoutouts to Asa, Omawumi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Niniola, Amaarae, Gyakie, Ayra Starr, Fave, Teni, and other Nigerian and African women.

“When I see any one of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami. So before it starts, know that Love lives on this side. As we show the world how it’s done.

“And if I missed any messages it is unintentional. I don’t take your kind words and support for granted. Sending you all love today because you deserve it. Love always.”

At the BET Award held on Sunday in Los Angeles, the United States, Wizkid’s song featuring Tems and Justin Bieber also won the ‘Best Collaboration award.

While receiving her award, Tems urged women and girls to continue on their chosen path, noting that their hard work would soon pay off.