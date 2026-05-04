My Fight With Wizkid Is For Life – Seun Kuti

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Maverick singer Seun Kuti has ruled out any possibility of reconciling with Afrobeats star Wizkid, declaring that their rift is permanent following comments made about his late father, Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

The longstanding tension between the two artists began after Wizkid claimed he was greater than Fela in response to Seun’s call for fans to stop comparing the “Ojuelegba” crooner to the late music icon.

Speaking during a recent podcast interview, Seun made it clear that he has no intention of mending fences with the Starboy boss, stressing that disrespect toward his father remains unforgivable.

When asked by the host if he and Wizkid had resolved their differences, Seun responded firmly.

“It is on for life. I don’t have anything to say about him but it is on for life. You don’t say things about my dad and then it is fine. There is no coming back from that,” he said.

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Seun’s remarks reaffirm the deep divide between both artistes, with the son of the Afrobeat pioneer maintaining that certain boundaries, particularly regarding his father’s legacy, cannot be crossed.