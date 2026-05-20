Wizkid Becomes First African Artist To Hit 11 Billion Spotify Streams

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Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has become the first African artist to surpass 11bn total streams on Spotify across all credited appearances, further cementing his status as one of the continent’s most commercially successful global music exports.

The milestone was announced by music analytics platform Charts Africa via X, which highlighted Wizkid’s continued dominance in African streaming history on Spotify.

According to the platform, Wizkid remains the first African artist to reach multiple major cumulative streaming milestones on Spotify, including 1bn, 2bn, 10bn, and now 11bn total streams.

The latest achievement comes just days after the release of State of Mind, his collaboration with DJ Tunez, which debuted on May 15, 2026. The single reportedly recorded more than 685,000 global Spotify streams within its first full day of release, adding fresh momentum to his already extensive catalogue.

The development further underscores the growing global commercial strength of Afrobeats, a genre that has increasingly positioned Nigerian artists as leading figures in the international digital music economy.

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Wizkid’s streaming journey also reflects several historic milestones for African music on global platforms. He was part of the first song involving an African artist to surpass one billion Spotify streams through One Dance, a collaboration with Drake and Kyla.

In recent years, other African artists have also achieved major streaming breakthroughs. Rema became the first African lead artist to reach one billion Spotify streams with Calm Down, while Tems became the first African female artist featured on a 1bn stream Spotify record.

Similarly, Tyla became the first African solo artist to surpass one billion Spotify streams with Water, reflecting the widening global reach of African pop music beyond Nigeria.

Earlier in 2026, reports also highlighted another streaming milestone involving Wizkid and Asake, whose collaboration Jogodo was described as one of the fastest African songs to reach 10m Spotify streams, achieving the feat in under a week.

The sustained rise in streaming numbers reflects the expanding global influence of African music on digital platforms, where Nigerian artistes continue to dominate Afrobeats consumption metrics.

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Spotify has previously acknowledged the growing international appeal of Nigerian music and its strong engagement among younger audiences, with artists such as Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Drake, and Wizkid consistently ranking among the most-streamed acts among Nigerian Gen Z listeners.