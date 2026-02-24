BREAKING: AIG Disu New IGP As Tinubu Removes Egbetokun
Kayode Egbetokun has been removed as the Inspector-General of Police and replaced by AIG Tunji Disu, a senior police officer, has told THE WHISTLER.
Efforts to obtain an official reaction from the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, was unsucessful but a source said, “it’s confirmed but official announcement would be made.
“AIG Tunji Disu is the new IGP. Confirmed,” he told THE WHISTLER.
He added in a message that, “It’s double confirmation.”
Details later