BREAKING: AIG Disu New IGP As Tinubu Removes Egbetokun

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kayode Egbetokun has been removed as the Inspector-General of Police and replaced by AIG Tunji Disu, a senior police officer, has told THE WHISTLER.

Efforts to obtain an official reaction from the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, was unsucessful but a source said, “it’s confirmed but official announcement would be made.

“AIG Tunji Disu is the new IGP. Confirmed,” he told THE WHISTLER.

He added in a message that, “It’s double confirmation.”

Details later