ADC, PDP React To Enugu’s Mandatory N150m Campaign Advert Charge

The declaration of a mandatory N150m advert charge by the Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency to political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections has attracted counter-reactions from concerned stakeholders.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr Francis Aninwike, had Monday stated that the order was a part of the agency’s mandate to regulate outdoor advertising and ensure environmental orderliness across the 17 local government areas of the state.

According to Aninwike, the fee would grant parties the right to deploy campaign materials, including banners, branded vehicles, T-shirts, and handbills, as well as conduct street campaigns and rallies.

He had warned that violators of the order would have their campaign materials removed and might face legal sanctions.

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress in Igboeze South Local Government Area, Mr Izuchukwu Ugwu, in a reaction, said the charge was a ploy to stifle the opposition in the state.

Izuchukwu, who doubles as ADC’s Chairman of Chairmen for Enugu North Senatorial Zone, claimed that the fee was to make advert placements difficult for opposition parties in the state. According to him, “The plan is to scare opposition political parties away. Those antics will hold no water.”

He said he would challenge the directive in court: “You cannot impose N150m on political parties and their candidates for them to campaign or brand their vehicles. This is anti-democratic. The state wants to use the money to scare opposition away so they can erect billboards across the state with state resources.”

He however played down the impact of erecting billboards ahead of the polls, arguing that “Erecting billboards or branding vehicles doesn’t win an election.” He added that the APC-led state government would “erect all the billboards but will still fail because of its anti-people policies.”

He said the opposition in the state was determined to oust the APC led-state government. “We have equal rights in the state. We cannot run away because we are in opposition. It is not going to work. We are going to use every legal means available to stop what they have announced.”

Also speaking, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Hon Hillary Onah, alleged that it was a systematic way of frustrating the opposition ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to him, “Billboard or no billboard, Enugu people will know what to do. The billboard fee, just like taxes being imposed on the people, will determine the voting pattern come 2027. It is a way to enthrone a one-party state. The charade at the recent Area Council polls in Abuja will be resisted in Enugu State. It will not kill opposition in the state. Enugu people know the government they want to support. APC knows that it can’t win elections in a free and fair contest in Enugu State. So they will deploy all measures to win, but it won’t be smooth.”