BREAKING: APC Confirms THE WHISTLER Report, Cancels Convention

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
President Muhammadu Buhari and APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plans to conduct its zonal congresses on March 26, 2022.

In a letter seen by THE WHISTLER on Monday, the party asked INEC to disregard its earlier letter notifying the electoral body of its plans to conduct national convention in February.

“This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14, this is predicated on the evaluation of our Party Constitution,” read the letter signed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, National Caretaker Chairman, and Senator John James Akpan Udo-Edehe, National Secretary.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday 26th March, 2022. Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly,” said the party.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the party’s convention may not hold as planned. A source at the APC National Secretariat had told our correspondent that “It has been agreed that the convention should be shifted to allow for proper negotiations on consensus candidates and resolve crises in state chapters.”

