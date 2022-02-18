BREAKING: APC To Postpone National Convention

Barring last minute changes, the planned National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress will not hold on the 26th of February, according to a source at the party’s National Secretariat.

The source who revealed to THE WHISTLER during an exclusive telephone conversation when asked of progress report on the preparation said, “Nothing has changed except that the convention would not hold.

“It has been agreed that the convention should be shifted to allow for proper negotiations on consensus candidates and resolve crises in state chapters.

“No form has been printed; no letter has been sent to state chapters inviting them to the convention.

“You know list of delegates can’t be manufactured over night otherwise there will be more crisis.

“So, it was agreed that the convention be postponed but the announcement will come after the president has been informed. You know the president is the leader of the party,” he said on Friday afternoon.

A number of recently sworn in state chairmen confirmed to our correspondent that they have not received invitation letter and would not be coming if there is no letter.

A state chairman in one of the south west states frown at the development but confirmed to THE WHISTLER that he was yet to be officially notified of the shift on the date.

“It’s true it has been postponed but not official yet but its true, my brother.

“Everyone knows that the stage we are now, the convention can not hold. There is basically no plan. People have not purchased forms, so when would they do that and fill, submit before the planners print the voting papers?

“Unfortunately, that’s the reality we face. No convention on the 26, as far as I know.”

A member of the FCT executive committee also confirmed on telephone that, “No convention. We have been made aware so we are not looking forward to it. We are just waiting for the announcement.”

The Katsina State Chairman of the party, Mr Sani Ali Ahmad, did not respond to a phone call to his line, but a party leader from the state said “I am not aware but we all know the drama that has been unfolding will not allow the convention to hold. It’s a game.”

When our correspondent called the Rivers State Chairman, Mr Emeka Beke, to enquire if he and his executive members had any development regarding the convention, he did not answer the calls put to his phone but a member of the state working committee said, “I can’t speak because I am not authorised to speak. Speak to him (Beke).”

When pressed if he was billed to come to Abuja for the party’s convention, “He said no, I am not looking forward to it. I have no reason or invite to be, so why should I? Please contact the party’s chairman and confirm if the convention will hold.”

The Enugu State Chairman of the party, Mr Ogochukwu Agballah also did not respond to calls put his line.

The Cross River State Publicity Secretary, Mr Raji Erasmus confirmed to our correspondent on phone that, “There is no notice yet, nothing on delegate yet. As you can see it’s late to hold the convention but let us see how it goes.”

He said if there will be convention then the delegates from the state “will definitely be in Abuja next week.”

The governors on the platform of the party had wanted to hold an unscheduled meeting with the president during the week before the president jetted out for overseas trip.

The meeting which had no agenda was aimed at telling the president that they had arrived on an agreement to shift the convention but that meeting could not hold as the president held two separate sessions with Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello and his Imo State counterpart, Mr Hope Uzodimma, with the latter saying, “’Nothing is wrong if the convention is postponed.”

THE WHISTLER could not reach out to the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the party, Mr John Akpanudoedehe as he did not pick calls put to his telephone line.