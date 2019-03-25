BREAKING: Bauchi Governor Concedes, Congratulates PDP Candidate

Advertisement

Gov Mohammed Abubakar has congratulated Sen Bala Mohammed on his emergence as Governor-elect in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

This is contained in a statement signed by press secretary to the governor, Abubakar Al-Sadique and made available to newsmen.

“I wish to sincerely congratulate my brother, Sen Bala on this victory at the polls.

“I’m glad that in spite of the tensed campaigns we had in Bauchi state, we have been been able to sail through without bloodshed.

“Let me therefore invite the Governor-elect to join me in working out the process of a peaceful transition.

“I sincerely thank the entire people of Bauchi state for their support to my administration and urge them to extend the same to the incoming administration.

“I also urge governor-elect to caution his supporters to be law abiding in the celebrations since the period of campaigns is now over.”