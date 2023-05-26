Breaking: Police Rescue 2 Pastors From kidnappers In Adamawa

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Police Command has dislodged some criminal hideouts in Yola South local government and Fufore, in an operation to rescue two pastors kidnapped two days ago.

One of the bandits was killed while the police recovered one Ak-47 rifle, handsets, chains, charms, and other items.

The Command revealed this through a press statement issued by the Spokesman Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje on Friday shortly after the operation.

He said the two reverend pastors Kidnapped two days ago, were also rescued from their captors.

Recall, THE WHISTLER reported that Pastor Mike Ochigbo and Pastor John, both of Freedom Power Chapel Yola, were reportedly abducted along Barracks Roads, Yola, in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement obtained by THE WHISTLER, the Spokesman man of the police Command said the Commissioner deployed operatives drawn from the Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT), Crack Squad and other Tactical Squads to carry out a tactical and intelligence – driven 24/7 operation on Criminal Hideouts and Black Spots to rescue the Kidnapped victims.

In the press statement made available to THE WHISTLER, the Command noted that “further to the Command’s commitment to enhance proactive strategies, the Command on 26/5/2023 disconnect a criminal network connecting part of Gujubabu, Bole, Yolde Pate and part of Yadim, in Yola South and Fufore local government areas.

“The operation which was carried out by the Command’s operatives led by Commander Crack Squad in joint operation with Hunters of Tabbital Pulaku yielded positive results.

“The outcome of these successes follow-up on collaborative strategy with Hunters to Dislodge Criminal Hideouts, designed by the command to rescue the Kidnapped Victims and apprehend the Culprits,” the statement partly read.

It further noted that “the suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men around the Hideout, engaged them in a gun duel as a result One (i) of them was neutralized, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Interestingly One AK-47 rifle with twenty five rounds of live Ammunition were recovered and the Victims were rescued unharmed

“The Commissioner of police (CP) Afolabi Babatola, while expressing happiness, praised SP Dibal Husseni Tijjani, Commander Crack Squad, His Men and Hunters for the gallantry performance displayed, directs them to further give Hot chase to those on the run and ensure they are denied the opportunity of re-grouping anywhere in the State.”.

The CP calls on the populace to always work in synergy and give timely information to the police, especially the whereabouts of Criminals to flush them out from their hideouts, especially those on the run with bullet wounds if seen.

“The police Boss equally assured the Government and good people of Adamawa state, of the Command’s Continuous effort to dislodge all criminal hideous and black spots in Adamawa state,” the statement said.