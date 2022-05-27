BREAKING: Senator Abaribe Dumps PDP After Failed Governorship Bid  

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his failed bid to get the party’s governorship ticket in Abia State.

Abaribe, who had withdrawn from the Abia PDP governorship primary at the last minute, announced his defection and resignation as Senate Minority Leader in separate letters to the PDP and Senate leaderships on Friday.

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of (the) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Abaribe wrote the PDP chairman in his Ward in Abia, adding “This development is consequent upon the shameful display of illegality, impunity and undemocratic decision of the party and after due consultations with my constituents.”

His letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, partly reads: “This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party through my ward. This also means my resignation as (the) Minority Leader of the Senate.

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the Leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was Minority Leader.”