BREAKING: Tinubu Summons Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo Over N438.1m Contract

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has summoned Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to the Presidential Villa over a N438.1 million contract linked to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This summons came amidst a brewing controversy encircling the minister and his suspended counterpart, Betta Edu.

Advertisement

Edu, who was suspended on Monday and is facing interrogation at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had awarded several contracts to companies including New Planet Projects Ltd owned by Tunji-Ojo.

Tunji-Ojo denied any involvement during the contract awards on Monday while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The President had directed the EFCC to investigate all financial dealings awarded by Edu.

Edu’s ordeal began when he directed that N585 million should be paid into a private account owned by an individual linked to the ministry’s projects.

Advertisement

However, while appearing on Channels, Tunji-Ojo claimed he had resigned from the directorship of New Planet Projects Ltd in 2019.

He emphasised his non-involvement in the day-to-day operations and stressed compliance with public service regulations.

While asserting his status as a shareholder, Tunji-Ojo urged investigative agencies to thoroughly examine the contract processes and ensure adherence to due diligence.

“The company, New Planet Project Limited was one of the numerous consultants awarded contracts from N3 billion given out by the suspended minister for the National Social Register contract,” he had said.

He added that, “I have to say this, I saw it and I was shocked because the company in question was a company, where I was the director.

Advertisement

“About five years ago, I had resigned my directorship. Yes, I founded the company 10 years ago. In 2019 and when I got to the House of Representatives, when I won the election precisely, I resigned.

“I resigned 4th of February 2019 with a Certified True Copy of Corporate Affairs Commission as far back as 2019 to prove this.

Tunji-Ojo, who said he came into public office knowing full well that Nigerians would ask questions, charged relevant agencies to probe the contract processes.

“I do not run the company. I don’t have any knowledge of the contract. I am not a signatory to any account. I am not a director of the company.

“The company is a limited liability company, which is a private entity. So if the company is a private entity, of course, I am still a shareholder, and to the best of my knowledge public service rule does not prohibit public officers from being shareholders.

“What public service rule says is that you cannot be a director, of which I had resigned about five years ago.

Advertisement

“I have no business with it, absolutely no business. Because I am not involved in the day-to-day running of the company. I do not pursue jobs for the company. I do not bid for the company. I am not a signatory to the company’s account. I am not involved.

“So the company is an entity on its own. If then, the question should be was the job given to the company? If the answer is yes.

“Then the question is did they follow due process? It is a yes. Did the company deliver on the job? If it’s a yes.

“Then number three is that they did deliver in line with the agreement of the contract? If it is a no, then they should be sanctioned by the book”.