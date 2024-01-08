BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Betta Edu Over Alleged N585m Fraud

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, (FMHAPA) Mrs. Betta Edu over the alleged N585m fraud.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Monday.

Ngelale said, “In line with his avowed commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of FMHAPA, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect.

“Also directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the FMHAPA as well as one or more agencies thereunder.”

The president also directed Edu to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, while urging her to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

The president also set up a panel headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, among other functions, to conduct a comprehensive diagnostic of the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes to reform the relevant institutions and programmes conclusively.

This according to President Tinubu will, “Eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative”.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Edu said the N585,198,500.00 approved by her was meant for the implementation of grants to vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states.