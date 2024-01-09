BREAKING: Suspended Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu Arrives EFCC Office

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The embattled Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister, Dr. Betta Edu has arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning regarding the alleged N585 million fraud in her ministry according to the Nation.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that Betta was suspended by President Bola Tinubu regarding the said allegations.

During the past few days, Betta has faced harsh criticism following the release of a memo in which she reportedly instructed Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant General of the Federation, to transfer N585 million to a personal account of Oniyelu Bridget.

However after her suspension yesterday, the Minister was invited by EFCC to its headquarters to answer questions regarding the case.

Details later…