DELTA: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment On Gov Oborevwori’s Victory In APC, LP, SDP’s Appeal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment on all appeals challenging the election of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appeals were entered by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour party(LP) and their respective governorship candidates.

The Court of Appeal and the Delta State Election Petition Tribunal had affirmed the election of Oborevwori, saying allegations of non-compliance and electoral malpractice against him were not substantiated.

The legal team of SDP, APC and PDP, approached the apex court asking that the governor should be removed.

Counsel for the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, Robert E, told the apex court the Electoral Act mandates that an election should be annulled when sensitive electoral materials don’t have serial numbers on them.

But Damian Dodo, counsel for the governor, urged the apex court to affirm the judgement of the lower courts because the appellants has no case.

According to Dodo, in the relevant electoral laws, there are no provisions stating that an election can be annulled because of lack of serial numbers on electoral materials.

After hearing the parties, the Supreme Court’s five-man panel chaired by Justice Inyang Okoro reserved judgement to a later date to be communicated to parties.