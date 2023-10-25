Bring Innovative Solution Into My Cabinet, Soludo Tells Commissioner For Special Duties

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has sworn-in Barrister Beverly Nkemdiche Ikpeazu as the new Commissioner for Special Duties.

The Governor also officially inducted her as a member of the State Executive Council at the Government House, Awka.

Soludo while congratulating Ikpeazu reminded her that as a public office holder, she holds public trust, pointing out that her new office demand exceptional leadership and innovative solutions.

He noted that expectations are high and encouraged her to leave a positive legacy behind.

Addressing journalists shortly after her swearing, Ikpeazụ pledged to leverage her wealth of experience in the legislative arm of government to give true service to the people.

By her swearing in, she now replaces Barr Sly Ezeokenwa who had held the position since the beginning of this administration.

She was a three-time member of the Anambra State House of Assembly (2011 – 2023) where she represented Onitsha South 2 constituency.