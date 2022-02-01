Buhari: I Would’ve Performed Better If Given Necessary Support

President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration would have probably delivered more dividends of democracy to Nigerians if it had received the support it is getting now from citizens early enough.

Buhari told members of the 2022 committee of business, political, media and civil society leaders while hosting them to a dinner at the State House on Monday that his administration has done well despite limited resources but could have performed better with the necessary support.

He wished that the group had convened earlier than now to work with his administration.

“I must commend this initiative and its conveners. This is the kind of spirit I have always advocated because it is what we need at this time as we seek to build our society for peace, security and prosperity through dialogue while narrowing the gap between rich and poor.

“But we probably would have fared even better if we secured the support of most of you that are here today, know that while government comes and goes, the country must remain and thrive,” Buhari told the group led by Nduka Obaigbena, the chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group.

The president recalled that he had been “very critical” of Nigerian elites because some of them were only after what they could get from his government.

Buhari said he was, however, glad that “a more collaborative social enterprise model for resolving our common challenges is being forged.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the Minister of Information Culture, Lai Mohammed, had in October 2021, called on critics of President Buhari to be more constructive in their criticism.

“We are not saying don’t criticise the government, you are at liberty to do so. However, stop de-marketing Nigeria. Stop setting one ethnic group or religion against the other and have the courage to be honest and forthright.

“When you look at some write ups in our newspapers and social media, you begin to wonder whether the writers are patriots. If you don’t live in Nigeria and you are reading what they are writing, you will think that every part of Nigeria is at war,’’ Mohammed had said.

Meanwhile, Buhari told his guests at the dinner that he was committed to handing over a strong economy with stable democracy.

“I am gradually entering my final year in office. It is a period I intend to spend not only on consolidating on the achievements of the past seven years but also to leave a legacy for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

“I take this initiative to mean that you all intend to collaborate with this administration in that direction.

“For those among you who are politicians, you must look beyond gaining power to how you can leverage public positions in the process of societal change.

“To the businessmen and women among you, there is great glory in public service.

“The question that should be uppermost always is: How do we leverage our business endowment for the greater good of our country?

“I am delighted that members of the Nigerian elite have woken up to the fact that the task of changing this society is a task for all of us, whether we are in the private or public sector. Knowing that, we have enormous challenges as a nation, but they are not beyond our capacity to overcome if we embrace a new approach.

“We cannot retreat to our ethnic cocoons, nor can we continue to seek solace in our past. We must champion the idea of a Nigeria where every citizen would be proud to call their own. That is the charge before you,” said the president.