Burj Al Arab Hit As Iran Rains Missiles, Drones On Dubai

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Dubai as it continues its onslaught across the Middle East after the assassination of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reports said smoke was seen rising from Dubai International Airport on Sunday morning and blasts were heard in a number of regional states.

Iran had vowed to unleash its ‘most intense offensive operation in history’.

According to the UK Daily Mail, Iranian suicide drones hit landmark hotels, the Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, sparking panic among tourists.

Dubai, which is a key transport hub between Asia and Europe, has been on high alert. All flights going in and out have been grounded. Iran has also hit other parts, including residential buildings and claimed to have struck 27 US bases in the region.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed revenge for the death of Khamenei.

“The killers of the Imam of the nation will not escape severe, decisive, and deterrent punishment,” the elite force said in a statement on Sunday carried by Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The statement added that the IRGC, Iran’s armed forces and Basij militias would confront “internal and external conspiracies” and punish the aggressors “with a deterrent and exemplary response.”

It also called on all segments of society to participate in the defense of the country and to demonstrate solidarity and national unity to the world.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had declared Khamenei dead after the United States and Israel launched wide-ranging strikes on Iran.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding: “This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.”

He said bombings in Iran would continue until peace was restored in the region and worldwide, adding that Israeli forces were also involved in the strikes.

Under Khamenei’s leadership, the IRGC developed into the country’s leading military force and became far more influential than the regular army.