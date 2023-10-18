Cattle Traders Appeal To Abia Govt Not To Convert Market For Residential Use

Northern cattle traders at the Umuchieze Lokpanta cattle market in Umunneochi LGA have pleaded with the Abia state government to allow them to stay in the market and not convert it to a daily market.

This is following the policy of the Abia State government to make the cattle market a daily market, as well as a non-residential one.

The Northern Community in the market appealed to the state government to build residential quarters for them in or around Okigwe metropolis to serve as a residential area for them.

The Chairman of the cattle market, Alhaji Saleh Algare made the appeal while interacting with journalists after the Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on Security, Navy Commander Macdonald Uba visited the market.

His visit was to reassure all traders in the cattle market that no trader was asked by the Abia State government to relocate.

Alhaji Algare who lauded the Abia state government for its recent onslaught against criminalities in the area leading to the demolition of shanties and brothels in the market, said that they are genuine traders doing their legitimate businesses.

Algare thanked the state Governor, for the show of love and hospitality to the northern community in the state, maintaining that contrary to the reports making the rounds, nobody asked them to leave the state.

Also speaking to newsmen, the leader of the Hausa community in the state,Sarkin Yaro Danladi said they will not habor criminals in the market, adding that they are ready for more discussions with the state government on the way forward.