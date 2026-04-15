Cleric Seeks Husband For 21-Year-Old Autistic ‘Daughter’

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, has revealed plans to secure a husband for his adopted daughter, a 21-year-old woman living with autism.

On a Facebook post, the cleric introduced the young woman identified as Chiemeka Chibuzor, saying the move was intended to guarantee her long term care, protection, and overall well being.

Chinyere stated that any prospective husband must satisfy certain requirements, including being physically and mentally fit, adding that the arrangement would include benefits such as lifetime financial support, provision of housing, and continuous welfare supervision by the church.

“I am giving out another of my adopted daughters in marriage. Her name is Chiemeka Chibuzor. She is 21 years old and lives with autism, although she can speak and hear well,” he wrote.

“The man who wishes to marry her must be a young individual who is physically and mentally fit in all respects. The arrangement comes with several benefits, including lifetime financial support, a free house for life, and a home built in the names of both partners.

“There will also be regular, unplanned supervision visits by OPM staff to ensure her safety and well-being, alongside other additional benefits”

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative is designed to provide a supportive environment where she can live a happy and fulfilling life.

The development comes weeks after the cleric facilitated a similar marriage arrangement for his adopted son, Aboy, who later married a single mother of three.

According to Chinyere, that union included incentives such as a N10 million gift, a free house, an overseas vacation, and a pledge of N20 million after 10 years, contingent on the son remaining alive.