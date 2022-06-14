Colleges Of Education Lecturers Begin Strike

The National Executive Council for the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has announced the commencement of a one-month strike starting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Much like the other striking tertiary-education unions, COEASU is demanding that the Federal Government satisfy their lingering demands.

This was revealed in a communique co-signed by the COEASU President, Dr. Smart Olugbeko, and General Secretary, Dr. Ahmed Bazza Lawan.

According to the statement, the total strike, which was suspended in December 2018, has resumed for four weeks in the first instance after which the Council will reconvene to re-assess the situation.

The statement read in part, “The total strike action suspended by the Union in December 2018 will be resumed immediately for four weeks in the first instance. NEC shall reconvene after the four weeks of strike action to re-assess the level of the Government’s commitment on the issues for an appropriate decision on the way forward thenceforth.

“Every Chapter Congress across the federation should convene on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to adequately inform the Congress of the commencement of the strike action due to the festering issues and the status of inaction leading to the industrial action.

“Leadership of the Union at all levels (National, Zonal and Chapter) should embark on an emphatic media campaign towards seamless public awareness on the issues leading to the strike action.

“The strike action shall be total and all members of the academic staff in all Colleges of Education (both Federal and State) must withdraw from all statutory duties without exemption.

“All State-owned Colleges already on industrial action to press home local demands should impress on their respective Managements that the local strike shall continue in the unexpected event that their local issues remain unresolved by the end of the nationwide strike.

“Vice Presidents/Zonal Coordinators shall monitor the compliance of Chapters in their respective Zones while defaulting Chapters shall be prevented from enjoying the gains of the struggle and earn themselves other sanctions as NEC shall deem applicable based on normal Union regulations pertaining to Collective Bargaining.”