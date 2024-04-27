Completion Of FCT Road Projects ‘Almost 98% Ready’ — Wike

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike said he has kept his promise to the residents by taking the completion of FCT road projects to ‘almost 98 per cent’

The Minister made the statement in Abuja over the weekend when he carried out a routine inspection of ongoing road projects in the Abuja city centre.

Advertisement

The projects visited by the Minister include the Construction of the Southern Parkway from the Christian Centre to Ring Road 1, Full scope development of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1, and the Construction of the Vice President’s official residence.

Others are the Completion of B6 and B12 Circle Road, also known as Independence and Constitution Avenue, and the full scope development of the Arterial Road, N20 from Northern Parkway (Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Expressway) to Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Mohammed Expressway).

The Minister recalled that the FCT Administration made a promise to residents of the FCT to complete the ongoing road projects by May this year to showcase the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office.

Wike noted that the projects were on course to be completed within schedule.

Advertisement

The Minister also said that the projects were about 98 per cent complete and commended the contractors for keeping to their promise to deliver the projects by May this year.

He said, “This is a promise made and a promise kept. You are aware that we did promise the residents of Abuja that during the one-year celebration that we will have a lot of projects that Mr. President will inaugurate.

“We’ve been to the Southern Parkway which Setraco is doing, almost 98 percent ready. We’ve been to OSEX which is being done by CGC. You can agree with me that that is just a beauty. The landscape is wonderful and that is also almost 98 percent completed.

“We went to the VP’s residence. Julius Berger has said all the furniture, everything is ready. All they are doing now is what we call finishing touches.

“From there, we went to B6, B12, which they have also said will be ready for commissioning and now we are here in N20, which is 98 per cent ready.

Advertisement

“I want to thank all the companies for keeping to their words. They promised us that all the projects will be commissioned by May”.

Wike assured FCT residents that other ongoing projects in the FCT, including the Wuye Interchange and the Guzape Lot II District Infrastructure were on course to be completed and would be ready for commissioning by May.

The Minister also attributed whatever successes he has achieved in the FCT to the support of the President and assured that the FCT Administration is working very hard to complement the efforts of the President under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said “Mr. President has given me all the support. So, we also have to make sure that all the support given by Mr. President is not in vain and that’s why we are doing everything we can to complement his efforts in giving us what we require to do our job”.

Also speaking during the project inspection tour, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, said the road projects, when completed, will ease traffic congestion within and into the Abuja city centre.

The contractors also reiterated their commitment to ensuring the completion of the projects within schedule.