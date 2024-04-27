‘I Was Not Consulted’ – Wike’s Ally Orbih Rejects PDP Gov’ Campaign Council Membership

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Dan Orbih, has rejected PDP’s governorship campaign council’s membership in Edo.

Orbih, who is an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, said that he was not consulted before he was included in the governorship campaign council’s list.

The leader of anti-Obaseki’s Legacy Coalition in the party declared that he would not have anything to do with the Edo PDP governorship campaign council.

Orbih hails from Etsako Central Local Government Area in Edo North, he said “Nobody told me of any governorship campaign council membership in Edo PDP, I am not aware of it.”

“Some people, who saw my name on the list, called me. I have not seen the list, and I am not aware of it. I am not party to the composition of the campaign council.”

Shortly after the June 19, 2020 defection of Obaseki from the then governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP before the September 19, 2020 governorship election which he won, he attempted to take over the structures of PDP in the 192 wards, 18 local government areas but Orbih, a more-experienced politician, kicked against it.

The State Campaign Council is chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Other members include his deputy, Marvellous Omobayo; Edo Speaker Blessing Agbebaku; Edo Chairman of PDP, Tony Aziegbemi; PDP candidate for the 2024 governorship election (Ighodalo) and the deputy governorship candidate, Osarodion Ogie; Segun Saiki; and Donald Okugbe; as members.

Also on the state campaign council are Chris Nehikhare, Joe Edionwele, Felix Akhabue, Yekini Idiaye, Bayo Ogedengbe, Samuel Ali, Ethan Uzamere, Isoken Omo, Pastor Kennedy Osifo, Chief Osaro Idah, Bright Iyamu and Mrs. Stella Igbinovia, among others.