Court Awards N3.5m To Abia Journalist Over Invasion Of Apartment By EFCC

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has awarded N3.5 million to journalist, Norah Okafor, over a midnight invasion of her apartment by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Thomas Johnson, who delivered the judgment on Monday, ordered the EFCC to pay the sum to the journalist as compensation over the illegal invasion of her privacy.

In addition, the court ordered the anti-graft agency to tender an apology to the journalist in two national dailies.

THE WHISTLER had in September reported how masked operatives of the anti-graft agency allegedly invaded Okafor’s apartment alongside those of her neighbours at midnight.

Pictures shared by the journalist on her Facebook page showed how the operatives destroyed some of her properties while searching for an undisclosed exhibit.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on her court victory on Monday, Okafor described the event as a traumatic and painful experience — one she is gradually moving on from.

She said, “Sometimes when I remember it, I try to imagine in my head that if they were ordinary robbers that came, how would I have reacted?”

She expressed satisfaction over the court ruling, saying the development showed that there was still hope for the common man.

“So, it is not just a win for me as a person, but a win for Nigerian journalists who came out in their numbers to speak up and I dedicate this win to them.

“Also, it is about the fact that justice prevailed at the end of the day. It didn’t matter how long it took but it actually came faster than I expected. I congratulate the judiciary for a job well done,” she said.

The journalist, however, urged the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies’ to investigate reported cases that indict their operatives before denying them.

Her remarks came against the backdrop of EFCC’s earlier denial about the invasion of her residence.

She further said, “I must commend the Judiciary for standing up to say nothing but the truth and I am happy that finally judgement has been done and I believe that EFCC will do the needful at the end of the day”.