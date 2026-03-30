Court Remands NYSC Official Over Corps Member Death

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A Magistrate Court in Abeokuta on Monday ordered the remand of Abass Olalekan, an official of the National Youth Service Corps, at the Oba Correctional Centre for 60 days over his alleged involvement in an unlawful abortion that reportedly led to the death of 23-year-old corps member Victoria Ariyo. The remand is pending legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate O.T. Odubanjo granted the remand following an ex parte motion filed by the police prosecuting counsel, Solomon Babalola, on amended charges against Olalekan.

The NYSC official is accused of being responsible for the pregnancy of Ariyo, which was unlawfully terminated and allegedly resulted in her death.

Olalekan was initially arrested and arraigned last Monday before Magistrate A.K. Araba on a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempt to procure abortion. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of N500,000, among other conditions.

On Monday, Olalekan was re-arraigned on amended charges, now including murder.

He faces a charge of conspiring to commit a felony relating to abortion between January and March 2026 at Ikereku area, Laderin, Abeokuta, contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.

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He is also accused of attempting to procure abortion by supplying drugs to Victoria Ariyo during the same period, contrary to Section 230 of the Criminal Code.

Additionally, he allegedly conspired to commit murder, contrary to Section 324 of the Criminal Code, and unlawfully caused the death of Victoria Ariyo, aged 23, by providing her drugs for abortion, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code.

The police counsel, Solomon Babalola, urged the court to remand Olalekan for 60 days at the Oba Correctional Centre pending advice from the State DPP. Magistrate Odubanjo granted the request.

The case has been adjourned until June 1 for continuation.