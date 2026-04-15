Don’t Just Complain, Register – INEC Tells Youths Ahead CVR Deadline

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to mobilise Nigerian youths for democratic participation, warning that their failure to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise effectively sidelines them from shaping the country’s leadership.

At a youth-focused stakeholder forum convened by NYSC corps member and INEC advocate, Magaji Ndagi, the Commission and its partners delivered a message that political relevance begins with voter registration, not social media commentary.

Held under the theme “Enhancing Youth Engagement in Continuous Voter Registration,” the event drew representatives from INEC, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), alongside students and corps members.

Speaking on behalf of the INEC Chairman, National Commissioner Mallam Mohammad Haruna, who chaired the occasion, anchored the call to action on legal grounds, stressing that the right to choose leaders is constitutionally guaranteed but only exercisable through proper registration.

“A credible voters’ register remains the foundation of every free, fair, and credible election,” he said, noting that unregistered citizens are automatically excluded from the democratic process.

Haruna provided a timeline of the CVR exercise, revealing that the first phase ran from August to December, while the ongoing second phase, which began in January, is nearing its close and will be followed by a final phase.

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He emphasised that by law, voter registration must end at least 90 days before any general election to allow for data processing, verification, and production of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Despite recording millions of new registrants largely youths, he admitted the figures still fall short when measured against the demographic weight of young Nigerians.

Reinforcing the urgency, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development declared that Nigeria’s youth population, which accounts for over half of the country’s total population, holds decisive electoral power but continues to underperform in actual participation.

Delivering the keynote on behalf of the Minister, Dr. Obinna Obirim warned against what he described as “armchair activism,” insisting that democracy demands action.

“Democracy does not thrive on silence. It does not grow through indifference, nor through mere expressions on social media. It flourishes when citizens actively participate,” he said.

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He stressed that voter registration is the gateway to political relevance. “Your voice does not count by merely expressing opinions online. It begins when you register and is affirmed when you vote,” he added.

Obirim also pointed to youth-focused government initiatives ranging from digital skills programmes to entrepreneurship support urging participants to leverage such opportunities while engaging actively in governance processes.

From the mobilisation front, the NYSC reaffirmed its grassroots role in driving voter awareness.

Representing the Director-General, Mrs. Analogue Maureen said corps members have intensified civic education campaigns nationwide in collaboration with INEC, the National Orientation Agency, and development partners.

She challenged prevailing scepticism about elections, dismissing claims that votes do not count.

“The idea that votes do not count is a myth. The reality is that participation determines outcomes. When you do not vote, you lose the moral authority to complain,” she said, urging youths to abandon fear and apathy.

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Also speaking, Mrs. Bello Dorothy, representing INEC Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Rose Oriaran-Anthony, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to inclusive and transparent elections, describing continuous voter registration as the backbone of the electoral system.

“The voter register is the bedrock of the electoral process. Without registration, there can be no participation,” she stated.

She outlined measures introduced to improve access, including online pre-registration, enhanced logistics, increased sensitisation, and the deployment of technology to streamline the process.

However, she acknowledged that declining youth turnout remains a concern requiring sustained awareness campaigns.

Earlier, convener Magaji Ndagi framed the initiative as more than a forum, calling it a movement to awaken civic responsibility among young Nigerians.

“Continuous voter registration is more than obtaining a voter card; it is about giving yourself a voice, being counted, and taking responsibility for the leadership of your country,” he said, warning that apathy amounts to surrendering the future to others.

In his vote of thanks, Director of Voter Registry, Mr. Tunde Gafar, commended stakeholders for their contributions and called for sustained collaboration to deepen youth participation in the CVR process and the broader electoral cycle.