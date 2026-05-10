Missing NYSC Lawyer Found Alive Days After Disappearance

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National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and lawyer Eunice Ameh has been found unharmed in Abuja, days after she went missing.

The development was confirmed on Sunday, by her family members who said she was found safe following the period of uncertainty.

Recall that Ameh was last seen on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, which raised concern for her well-being.

Family sources reported that she had recently started working as a Sales Manager at Blades and Butchers Ltd, located on Lake Chad Crescent in Maitama, Abuja.

She had only been with the company for about two weeks and was also preparing to complete her NYSC programme.

It was reported that she was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, while heading home after work toward the junction leading to Life Camp, where she lived in a corps members’ lodge.

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The case was reported to the police through the Maitama Police Division and the NYSC authorities were also informed.

Before her discovery, family members described the situation as traumatic and emotionally devastating, saying they were distraught and in panic while holding on to hope that the police investigation would uncover her whereabouts.

Details about how she was found, where she was located, and what led to her disappearance had not been made public.

Her discovery came just hours after the Nigerian Bar Association publicly called for her immediate release and urged security agencies to step up efforts to bring her back safely.

In a statement released on the night of Saturday, titled: “Release Eunice Ameh Now!”, NBA President Afam Osigwe said her disappearance had deeply shaken the legal profession.

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He said, “When a young lawyer goes missing, the pain is not distant to the Nigerian Bar Association, it is personal. We are more than a professional body; we are a community bound by shared sacrifice, shared dreams, and a collective duty to stand for one another.”

The NBA explained that Ameh, who was serving in the Federal Capital Territory under the NYSC scheme, disappeared in troubling circumstances after leaving work, which caused alarm among colleagues, friends and relatives.