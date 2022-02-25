COVID-19: U.S. Donates Additional $33.3m To Nigeria

The United state has released an additional $33.3m to boost Nigeria’s vaccination efforts.

This was announced by US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

According to Leonard, the fund which will be channeled through the Initiative for Global Vaccine Access (Global VAX) is in line with efforts to ensure that vaccines get to people quickly, safely, and equitably.

“We are pleased to have a close partnership with the Government of Nigeria on the COVID-19 response.

“Given the progress Nigeria has made, and the potential to make significant, additional advancement, we are pleased to surge more resources to help rapidly increase vaccination rates.”

The donation will also support activities that may include, bolstering cold chain supply and logistics, addressing vaccine confidence and demand, and increasing the accessibility of vaccination sites.

Since 2020, the United States has provided $143 million to support Nigeria’s COVID-19 response.