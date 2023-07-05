CryptoCurrency: Abuja Facebook Scammer In Prison Custody

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Canice Agabi has landed himself in prison custody over Cryptocurrency and Facebook scams.

Agabi was brought before Justice A.Y. Shafa of the FCT High Court Gwagwalada-Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command on a one count charge bordering on inpersonation.

Agabi, sometime in 2021 presented himself as an American citizen and created an Instagram account with the username ‘Randy Sylvester’.

With this fake account he was able to make one Anne Fuscelaro, a United States citizen part with $1,000 (One Thousand United States Dollars).

He had misled her into believing that he was into Bitcoin Investment and that she could earn good return on investment if she invested in his cryptocurrency company, Prime Cash Investment, a fact he knew was false.

The offence is contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 324 of the same Act” to which he pleaded guilty.

Justice Shafa convicted and sentenced Agabi to three months imprisonment with an option of N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine.

The convict had earlier returned $200 (Two Hundred United States Dollars) and he’s to pay a further sum of N623, 000 (Six Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand Naira) in restitution to the Federation Account.

Justice Shafa also ordered that his Samsung Note 10 mobile phone which he used to commit the crime be burnt in the court premises.