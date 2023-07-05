ICPC Arraigns Directors In OAGF, NASRDA Over Employment Scam 

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two government officials from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Mr. Yildiyel Musa Takat and

Nankpat Dukbong respectively have been arraigned over allegations of fraud, employment scam and conspiracy.

Takat is an Assistant Director at OAGF while Dukbong is an Administrative Officer at NASRDA.

The two were arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences in a 6-count charge before Honourable Justice O. A. Musa of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 7, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, via a Charge No: CR/151/2022.

ICPC accused the defendants of conspiracy, abuse of office and defrauding unsuspecting job seekers to the tune of two million, nine hundred thousand Naira (N2,900,000).



The Commission told the Court how the accused solicited and collected on separate occasions the sums of five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000); and two million four hundred thousand Naira (N2,400,000) from their victims in the guise of securing employment for them in the Federal Civil Service.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to them.

Their actions are contrary to Section 26 and punishable under Section 18 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In two separate “Motions on Notice” and pursuant to sections 34 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution as amended as well as sections 162 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, both counsel to the first and second defendants moved for bail application on behalf of their clients.

They both sought the relief of the Court to use its discretionary powers to grant the bail in the most liberal of conditions.

However, counsel to ICPC in a counter motion, opposed the prayers sought by the counsel to the first defendant.

He said the defendant had been evading trial, and therefore described him as a serial offender who had multiple court cases against him.

The counsel then urged the Court to deny him the prayers sought by his lawyer.

Meanwhile, the bail application of the second defendant was not opposed.

The trial judge after listening to both parties admitted the first accused person to bail in the sum of four million Naira (N4,000,000).

He was also asked to provide a surety in like sum, who must be a civil servant on grade level 08 and above.

The surety was also ordered to surrender his letter of first appointment and last promotion as well as identity card.

The second accused person was also granted bail in the sum two million Naira (N2,000,000) and a surety in like sum.

Justice Musa also ruled that the sureties must show evidence of residency within the FCT.

He particularly mentioned that they may also produce clear address and snap themselves in front of their residents and submit to court.

He equally asked them to undertake a bond to compel the defendants to attend their trial, failure of which will not only result to the revocation of the bails, but the prosecution of the sureties and the matter was adjourned to the 19th of October 2023 for hearing.