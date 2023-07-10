Cult Initiation: Police Arrest Five In Lagos

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of Tolu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspected cultists in the Ajegunle area of the state.

Advertisement

The suspects are: Peter Odumola, 19; Promise Benjamin, 20; Emmanuel Ikechuckwu, 19; Richards Adu, 18; and Abdullahi Nasiru, 20.

They were arrested on Sunday, at about 2am (0200hrs) following receipt of a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation happening in a hotel in Ajegunle .

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“The victim was successfully rescued. The suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, charges Lagosians to promptly alert the police to suspicious happenings in their localities to further enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality,” Hundeyin said.

Advertisement

Cultism is becoming a big worry for both residents of Lagos and the state government.

THE WHISTLER recalls that a suspected cultist, Idris Ayinla, was also on Saturday arrested and one semiautomatic pistol, four live ammunition and one hat with cult insignia recovered from him.

The suspect, 33, alongside three other occupants were in a red Toyota Matrix with registration number EKY 638 EX, heading towards Oniru Beach when police operatives on routine patrol of Admiralty Road, Ikoyi flagged them down.

According to police, after the driver had brought the car to a stop, one of the occupants offered the officers some money, which they declined, rather insisting on searching the vehicle. Sensing danger, the suspects all ran out of the car and one of them, Ayinla, shot at the operatives while attempting to escape.

Unfortunately for him, the operatives responded swiftly, as a result of which he sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, and was arrested.