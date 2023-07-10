We Discussed ‘Governors’ Divisive’ Tendencies, Adamu Tells APC State Chairmen

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has charged states party chairmen to be obedient and work with state governors in order to create harmonious working relationships.

Adamu stated this on Monday during his opening remarks in a meeting with the 36 state chairmen of the party and the FCT.

Speaking during the meeting, Adamu urged the chairmen to maintain good working relationships with their state governors and the NWC which will enhance the leadership of the party.

He said, “We are happy to be able to sit with you to discuss development taking place at our great party. We have had one meeting I think since the election with you. Since the election and its inauguration, we have held one meeting with the chief executives of states regarding the issue of discipline and their attitudes towards the party. Their attitudes toward divisive tendencies in the party members were very emphatic.

“We are very happy with them. And it will give room or cause to believe that we are going to have a very flourishing relationship with the new leadership of the governor’s forum. It is therefore good to say that they are going to improve on what their predecessors did in office in ensuring good relationships with the party, national leadership, and the state leadership in a good and harmonious way.

“We thought having the meeting was enough. As important as it is, may not give us the desired mix for interactions and for interaction with the leadership. We thought that having a meeting with those of you as chairmen who bear the brunt.

“Of course, the governors are the heads of our party in the state. But you run the party on a daily basis, and a good blend of understanding between you and the governors and members of the NWC will go more than the ordinary way in enhancing the kind of leadership that we want to have for the party. Not only that, there will be a good understanding if you do know which way we are going at the national level. So that we can all hope and go in the same direction with you.

“At the same time, if we noticed there is a problem in the state as we normally do, or if you noticed that there is a problem that happening in the national level, it is your duty for you to share with us whether what the problems is whether it is on your end or our end. So that together we can face the issue of the solution to what we might be facing as a political party. That cannot happen unless we have this kind of getting together and having a meeting from time to time.”

On the party’s victory in the past election, he said, “We just came out of an election and we thank God we have been very successful at the election. As of today, we have 20 governors. We have three off-season elections and by the grace of God, some of them will be coming to APC kitty. That is our hope. And if that happens, we will be having 24. Now, to whom much is given, more is expected. If Nigerians stand up to support the party the way they have done, we will all be getting the results we are talking about. And what is being expected from us as a party.

“Earlier this month, I must let us know that we had a very fruitful meeting with the state governors. The essence of the meeting was to brief them on the fact that we are going to have our first National Executive Committee, NEC since the election of 2023 and it will be the first our president, and commander in chief of the Armed Forces, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be attending with his Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“We thought it necessary to sit with chief executives of states and the leadership of our states for our party in various stares. We had a very fruitful and one of the longest meetings with the governors. And what we find most encouraging is their attitudes.

“Every APC member has an inherent right to hope to get some patronage. And we can all get one here. We cannot all be ministers of the government. We cannot all end up as board members, directors of parastatals, and MDAs across the country. That we do expect some patronage from the government that we are forming.”

While explaining the delay over the nomination of ministers, he noted the president is doing an “extensive consultation.”

He said, “The President has just started. And he is doing his extensive consultation before coming up with his nominees for ministers. The nomination of the ministers will come first. They will go through their screening until they are pronounced after they have been submitted before Mr. President. And Mr President will formally appoint his ministers and swear them in.

“Only after doing that will he disclose each of them to the country to know which minister is going to which ministry. And how many ministries we are going to have. After that is done, the ministers assume office and make a comprehensive report starting from all the ministry. And MDAs under them. Before we are going to know what vacancies exist for chief executives, directors, and part-time directors. These are some of the exercises that will take place within the next two months. It cannot happen by next week but certainly, that is what we should be expecting.

“It is our hope and prayers that Mr. President will come along with us in that regard and strengthen the relationship of the party in the states and at the national level will enjoy some level of patronage in the new government. Those are the key issues that we do hope to share with you in the course of this meeting.”