Defecting To APC Will Speed Up Kano’s Development — Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has defended his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party to the All Progressives Congress, saying the switch was aimed at aligning the state with the Federal Government to accelerate development.

Speaking before thousands of supporters at the 2026 Grand Rally held at Sani Abacha Stadium on Monday, Yusuf said Kano’s size and strategic importance made it necessary to work closely with the centre.

“Kano is too large and strategically important to remain politically disconnected from the federal government,” he said, adding that the decision was about securing greater opportunities and a better future for residents.

The governor maintained that the move was not driven by personal ambition but by the need to position the state to benefit from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He expressed appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors from several northern states, and key APC leaders, including former National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, for their support and presence at the rally.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda described the large turnout as proof of unity and commitment within the party, while other party leaders pledged full loyalty to the governor and the APC in Kano.

The rally was widely viewed as a show of strength, marking what observers see as a new political phase for the state as it seeks closer integration with national governance.

Yusuf had resigned from the NNPP in January, citing internal crises and prolonged leadership disputes.

