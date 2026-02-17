Woman Dies, Baby Injured As Truck Ploughs Into Vehicles In Abuja

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A woman has been confirmed dead and several others injured following a tragic multi-vehicle accident at Dutse in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the Tipper Garage Junction, when a truck with registration number HF-51-TOH lost control while descending from Usman Dam Road due to brake failure.

Eyewitnesses told THE WHISTLER that the truck, which was transporting goods from the Niger Republic, including drinks, plastics, groundnut oil and mosquito repellent sealant, struck about four vehicles on the slope before crashing into two commercial tricycles (Keke NAPEP) and a saloon car at the junction.

The two tricycles were carrying six passengers and a baby. The baby’s mother died at the scene while a saloon car, which had four occupants, was also hit. Two of the passengers sustained injuries while others came out unhurt.

The exact number of casualties has yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

An eyewitness said the victims were rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for medical attention.

Emergency responders from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) were also seen evacuating the affected vehicles.