Delta State House of Assembly Staff Bags Jail Term For Receiving Double Salary Worth N14.5m 

One Mr John Adjeke, a staff of the Delta State House of Assembly, has bagged a two year jail term over N14.5 million salary fraud.

He was convicted on a one-count charge before Justice Onome Marshal-Umukoro of the Delta State High Court Asaba, after being arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

ICPC had accused the convict of receiving double salary from the Delta State House of Assembly and Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Counsel to ICPC, Mrs. S. Chibuzor, had informed the court that the convict fraudulently received the total sum of N14,525,550 as double salary.

Chibuzor noted that the salaries were received over a period of four years from the state assembly and the local government council.

He added that the convict committed the offence while working as a state civil servant and a supervisory councillor with Ughelli South Local Government Area simultaneously.

However, giving his defense, Akpoghene argued that he was unaware that it was a crime to have two government jobs and receive salaries from both at the same time.

Inn his ruling the sitting judge sentenced him to two years imprisonment while giving him the option of paying of N500,000 as fine.

He was also ordered to make the necessary monthly refunds to the House of Assembly Service Commission.