Despite ASUU Strike, Kaduna University Announces Resumption

The Kaduna State University has announced the resumption of its academic activities despite the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Abdullahi Zubairu, said the university will resume on 9th May 2022 for its Second Semester 2020/2021 academic session.

The statement did not indicate whether or not the university will pull out of ASUU before the said resumption date.

“I am directed to inform all staff and students that the University will continue its academic activities for the Second Semester, 2020/2021 Academic Session on Monday, 9th May 2022. You are therefore advised to abide by the Academic Calendar.

“I wish you fruitful Eid-Fitr celebrations and a successful Second semester 2020/2021 Academic Session,” the statement read.

News of the institution’s resumption comes amid the ongoing ASUU strike which began on February 14th, 2022 and which is in its 12th week.

ASUU had commenced a warning strike on February 14, 2022, to intensify its demands which include the renegotiation of its 2009 agreement with the government and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

On March 14th, the Union extended the strike by two months, until May 14th, indicating that the strike is not a fresh one but rather a continuation of the 10-month strike which began in March 2020 and was suspended on December 23, 2020.

Other demands by ASUU include payment of earned academic allowances, funds for the revitalization of public universities, promotion arrears, and poor funding of state universities.