Diddy: Amid Sex Trafficking Allegations, Federal Agents Raid U.S Rapper’s Homes In Miami, Los Angeles

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Federal law enforcement agents have conducted raids on properties owned by American rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs, supposedly as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking allegations against him.

The properties located in Los Angeles and Miami were raided Monday.

Advertisement

Following the raid, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly confirmed its involvement, citing the raids as “law enforcement actions” but did not provide specific details on the nature of the investigation.

The Homeland Security agents Carried out the operation at a 17,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, where Combs had previously announced his latest album release.

The property is associated with Combs’ Bad Boy Films production company.

Diddy has been accused in different lawsuits of sexual misconduct, among whom was his ex-girlfriend and R&B singer, Cassie (Casandra Ventura).

Advertisement

Cassie accused Diddy of sexual abuse during her relationship with him between 2005 and 2018. Although she later settled her lawsuit, two additional women and a man have since come forward with their accusations of sexual misconduct against Combs.

The founder of Bad Boy Records and three-time Grammy winner, Combs risks suffering the fate of American singer, songwriter, and record producer, R-Kelly.

R-Kelly is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence over convictions involving the sexual abuse of minors, including federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges in 2021 and 2022.