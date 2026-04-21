EFCC’s Trial Of Governor Ododo’s CoS Stalled

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The trial of Ali Bello, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi, and his co-defendant, Dauda Sulaiman, by the EFCC was, on Tuesday stalled at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The case, which was for the continuation of the trial before Justice James Omotosho, could not proceed following the appearance of a new lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, in the case.

Raji, who announced his appearance for Bello, the 1st defendant in the charge, had prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file.

But counsel for the EFCC and Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, oppose Raji’s application on the grounds that the request was to delay proceedings in the trial.

But Raji, who is to lead the 1st defendant’s team of lawyers, urged the court to grant the application in the interest of fair hearing and justice.

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Justice Omotosho, after listening to the parties’ submissions, adjourned the matter until May 5 and May 6 for continuation of trial.

EFCC is prosecuting Bello and Sulaiman on a 16-count charge of misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N10.27 billion.

Bello is a nephew of former Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

The defendants allegedly committed the offences during the administration of former Gov. Bello, who is also facing prosecution in two separate corruption cases before Federal High Court in Abuja and the FCT High Court.

In the amended charge, the EFCC accused the defendants of diverting money belonging to the Kogi State government.

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The anti-graft agency said the alleged offence contravened Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 201.

In other charges, Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman were alleged to have concealed several millions of naira with one Rabiu Musa Tafada, a Bureau De Change operator trading under Global Venture in Abuja.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against them by the EFCC.