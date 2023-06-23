EID-EL-KABIR: DSS Recovers 22 IEDs, Alerts Nigerians On Plans To Attack Worship Centres

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the Muslim faithful prepare for Eid-El-Kabir celebration, the Department of State Services (DSS) has advised Nigerians to take additional caution concerning their security.

The advice follows a coordinated operation by the agency alongside the police and Nigerian Army between June 19 and 22 where arms and ammunition of all sorts were recovered from criminals.

The joint security team on June 19, revealed that the joint security team had apprehended a suspected gun runner, Abubakar Muhammad also known as Abu Direba along the Abuja- Keffi Expressway in Nasarawa.

During the operation, the team had confiscated 22 primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs); 486 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition; one Volkswagen Golf vehicle with registration number- RBC202XA, and the sum of N31,500.

Similarly, on June 22, the joint security team killed Kabir Bala, also known as Okwo, a one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu local government area of Kogi.

“Okwo and his gang members engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralized,” the DSS said in a statement it released on Thursday.

While others, however, fled the area, the security teams recovered one AK47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally fabricated weapons, two phones, and charms.

“On its part, the DSS calls for vigilance prior to the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities

“This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls, etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies.

“Accordingly, the Service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities,” the DSS said.