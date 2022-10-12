Ejimakor Goes To Appeal Court, Demands Kanu As Party In IPOB Proscription Case

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, will today, Wednesday, at the Appeal Court in Abuja pray to join Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as party in the appeal against the proscription of IPOB.

IPOB is proscribed in Nigeria, and the proscription is being challenged by Ejimakor.

Ejimakor in a statement to THE WHISTLER, said, “Today, I will lead a team of lawyers to the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to make a case for #MNK to be joined as a named party in the appeal against the proscription of IPOB.

“I will also be in tag-team with SAN Machukwu-Ume who is leading in the mother case against the proscription.”

Ejimakor had in a suit filed on Sept 5 2022 stated that: “The ex parte Order of proscription of the appellant (IPOB) and its listing as a terrorist group violated Applicant’s (Kanu’s) constitutional right to fair hearing when the 2nd Respondent, consequent upon the said Order declaring and proscribing the Appellant as a terrorist group, arrested, detained and is currently prosecuting the Applicant on charges of terrorism and as a member/leader of the Appellant on six count charges solely predicated on the said Order pending on appeal.”

He also argued that the charges against Kanu were ‘wholly predicated on the said ex parte Order, and upon which the applicant was not on notice’, adding that such ‘violated the applicant’s constitutional rights, including particularly his right to fair hearing’.