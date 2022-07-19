Enugu: Ohanaeze Condemns Abduction Of 15 Persons As Police Deny Knowledge

By The Whistler

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Tuesday, condemned the alleged abduction of 15 persons by armed men at Mgbuji, Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The national president of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, and the secretary general, Comrade Obinna Achionye, in a statement, said, “The continuous virulent unprovoked attack on the residents of Isi-Uzo LGA by Fulani herdsmen can no longer be condoned.

“We find it hard to understand why the security agencies cannot put an end to this mayhem, which has led to the loss of several lives.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, therefore, calls on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s led administration to find an immediate end to this carnage. The primary purpose of the government is to provide security to the people.

“The time has come for the government to take decisive action and restore normanly to the troubled Isi-Uzo council area.

“We are also urging the people of the area to begin to explore measures of defending themselves because Ndigbo are not known to the cowards.”

A resident of the community, Mazi Jerome Ogbu, told THE WHISTLER that, “The abduction happened Monday morning. We live in fear at Eha-Amufu. Despite the presence of a combine team of the military and the police, criminals have their field day.”

Meanwhile, the state police command has denied knowledge about the alleged abduction at Eha-Amufu.

Its public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated that, “The command is yet to get clear information on the media report alleging the abduction of about 15 persons at Mgbuji in Eha-Amufu community of Isi-Uzo LGA by armed men in the morning hours of 18/07/2022.

“However, effort is being made to ascertain the occurrence or otherwise of the incident as alleged, as well as obtain relevant facts that will aid appropriate police actions and to avoid the police being speculative.”

