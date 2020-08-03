Ex-Super Eagles Coach Bonfrere Yet To Receive Olympic Medal 24yrs After Nigeria Won Gold

62 SHARES Share Tweet

The soccer fraternity of Nigeria and Africa at large will never forget the heroics of the under 23 Dream team 1 which defied all odds to shock the world , winning the Olympic gold medal in the men’s football event in the Atalanta 96 Olympic Games.

Coach of the side, Johannes Bonfrere, in an exclusive interview with Complete Sports has expressed his displeasure after failing to receive his gold medal 24 years after leading Nigeria to Olympic gold medal.

While he’s yet to receive his medal, the Lagos State government has also failed to keep the promise of land allocation at the Lekki axis of the state.

The Dutch tactician also takes pride in his achievements with the Dream team 1, stating that the Olympic Gold was his greatest achievement as a coach.

“Yeah, that was my biggest achievement in my career.

“We played as a team, on and off the pitch. And that’s the strong point of a good team like Nigeria, a great nation with good players.

“Nigeria is blessed with fantastic talents, players with strong mentality and always ready to work for success.”

“With the quality players that Nigeria has, every coach would want to work here and make success.

“Yeah, I still remember the moment in Atlanta, it is still fresh in my head, not minding it’s already 24 years gone.

“We put Africa on the strong football point in the World, beat two World strongest football powers, Brazil and Argentina.

“In the semifinal against Brazil, we went down 1-0 in the first half from Brazil free kick. But in the second half, the will to win was high among my players. Our mentality was high and the goals started coming.

“In the final, by my understanding, Argentina was not as strong as Brazil. They were more physical and aggressive unlike a technical Brazil.

“It was great for us to win the gold and Nigeria became Champions of the World in the Olympics football.”

Bonfrere recalls with sadness that he and Patrick Pascal were yet to receive their medals.

“Unfortunately, I’ve not received my (gold) medal till date.”

“It’s 24 years and I don’t have my medal or anything to show for our effort, our victory and it’s a shame.

“Even Patrick Paschal has also not received. Also, the land promised us by Lagos State Government at Lekki has not been given to me till now, as well as Paschal too.

“I’ve written severally to successive Lagos State Governments for them to allocate my own land, nothing has come out of it.

“Others have gotten theirs but I haven’t. It’s a big shame, I hope they give me mine”.

The Dutch tactician also achieved more success with the Nigerian national side as he guided the Super Eagles to silver ware at the 2000 African Cup of Nations that was co-hosted by Nigeria and Ghana.