FACT-CHECK: Picture Of Netanyahu Sending His Son To Fight Hamas Is MISLEADING

A post shared on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sending his son to fight Hamas is MISLEADING.

Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces are currently in an ongoing conflict that started on Saturday.

The claim was shared by a verified X user, Jiten Sharma, on Wednesday.

As of the time of this report, the tweet has been viewed 169,000 times in the last hour.

“What a Leader A true Patriotism: Benjamin Netanyahu sending his son on National Duty to Participate in the war against Hamas. Israeli Army,” read the post accompanied by a picture of Netanyahu and a young man.

VERIFICATION OF CLAIM

When THE WHISTLER passed the picture through the TinEye image search and verification platform, about 40 responses came up.

Check on the responses showed that the picture was first published on December 1, 2014, by a Jewish News platform, The Times of Israel.

Further verification using Google returned news article published by The Times of Israel in 2014 with the headline, “Netanyahus see son off to join the IDF”

The report said, “Avner Netanyahu, the youngest son of Israel’s prime minister, began his military service in the Israel Defense Forces on Monday after being given a heartfelt sendoff by his parents, who came along to see him board the bus.”

The picture of Netanyahu’s son joining the army was taken about 9 years ago and is not a recent development as purported by the X user.

VERDICT: The post claiming Netanyahu sending his son to fight Hamas is MISLEADING.