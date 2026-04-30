‘Fictitious, Malicious’—Ajose Denies Endorsing Hamzat, Threatens Lawsuit

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A Lagos State governorship aspirant, Samuel Ajose, has dismissed a circulating press release claiming he endorsed the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, as the Lagos State governorship candidate of his party.

In a post via his verified X handle on Thursday, Ajose described the circulated press release as false and unauthorised.

He said the alleged publication, which also suggested his support for decisions of the state’s Governance Advisory Council, did not originate from him or his campaign organisation.

“My attention has been drawn to the circulation of a false and unauthorised press release in the Nigerian media, purporting to convey my endorsement of Dr. Hamzat as the Lagos State governorship candidate of our party, and my support for the decisions of the state’s GAC, a process in which I played no part,” he said.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the publication as misleading and malicious and called on the public and media organisations to disregard the statement and avoid further circulation.

“This publication is fictitious, unsanctioned, and malicious in intent. It does not represent my position, my campaign’s position, or the position of anyone authorised to speak on my behalf.

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“I urge the good people of Lagos State and my supporters across the country to disregard it entirely. I further urge responsible media houses to refrain from amplifying what is, in legal terms, a defamatory and potentially criminal instrument designed to manipulate public opinion and damage my standing,” he said.

The APC gubernatorial aspirant also issued a warning to those responsible for circulating the document, demanding immediate retraction.

“All parties who have published or continue to circulate this material are hereby placed on notice: retraction and full deletion must occur within 12 hours. Legal proceedings for reputational and electoral damages will follow without further notice,” he stated.