ASP Nuhu: Seven Facts About Delta Shooting Officer

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The cold-blooded killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun has not only sparked nationwide outrage but has also pulled back the curtain on the dark history of the officer behind the trigger. ASP Usman Nuhu, popularly known by the chilling alias “Ogbegbe” a local term loosely translated as “Gun-shooter” is currently in police custody, but his arrest has raised deeper questions about how an officer with his reputation remained in active service.

Here is everything we know so far about the man at the center of this murder investigation.

Current Posting: Effurun Area Command

At the time of the fatal shooting on Sunday, April 26, 2026, ASP Usman Nuhu was attached to the Effurun Area Command in Delta State. It was from this tactical hub that he led the team that intercepted the deceased, Mene Ogidi, at the Benin Motor Park along the Warri–Sapele Expressway. The Meaning Behind “Ogbegbe”

In the streets of the Niger Delta, Nuhu earned the moniker “Ogbegbe.” The name, which translates to “Gun-shooter,” was not merely a nickname but a description of his operational style. To residents and those who had encountered him, it signified an officer who was quick to draw his weapon and prone to using lethal force as a first resort rather than a last. History Rooted In “SARS” Era

Usman Nuhu’s background is steeped in the controversial tactics of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit that many Nigerians view as the direct successor to the notorious and disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). During his tenure with the RRS, Nuhu reportedly faced multiple internal petitions and informal allegations regarding extrajudicial killings. Trail Of Disciplinary Transfers

Before his arrival at the Uvwie Area Command, ASP Nuhu was posted at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Illah.

His exit from Illah was not a routine administrative rotation. Information reaching The Whistler indicates that Nuhu was transferred out due to repeated misconduct. His superiors reportedly received consistent complaints regarding his excessive use of force and total disregard for standard police engagement protocols.

Rather than facing a dismissal or tribunal at that time, he was simply moved to Uvwie, a move critics say allowed his violent tendencies to eventually culminate in the murder of Ogidi.

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The “Execution” In Effurun

The murder of Mene Ogidi was captured in a viral video that has become the primary evidence against the officer.

• Point-Blank Execution: Unlike a typical “accidental discharge” claim, the footage shows Nuhu executing a suspect who was already restrained and sitting on the ground.

• Force Order 237: The Nigeria Police Force has officially admitted that Nuhu’s actions were a clear violation of the rules governing the use of firearms, which strictly prohibit the use of lethal force on a non-threatening, restrained individual.

Allegations Of An Organized Cover-Up

While “Ogbegbe” is currently in custody and facing a Force Disciplinary Committee in Abuja, there is growing concern regarding his accomplices.

• At least three other officers were present during the shooting. While Nuhu pulled the trigger, eyewitnesses claim the other members facilitated the execution by helping to restrain the victim and failing to intervene as Nuhu prepared to fire.

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• There are ongoing allegations suggesting that attempts may be underway within certain circles of the police command to shield these accomplices from public identification to minimize the institutional fallout.

Current Status

ASP Usman Nuhu has been moved to the Force Headquarters for interrogation and disciplinary proceedings. The Delta State Police Command has assured the public that “justice will not only be done but will be seen to be done.”

However, for the family of Mene Ogidi, the focus remains on ensuring that the man known as “The Gun-shooter” faces the full weight of the law for murder, and that the systemic failures that protected him through years of misconduct are finally addressed.