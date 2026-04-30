Customs Hospital In Bauchi Opens Services To Public – Official

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The Nigeria Customs Service in Bauchi State says its newly established Abdulsamad Rabiu Nigerian Customs Hospital is open to the general public.

Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Sanusi Rimi, who also serves as Chief Consultant and Zonal Medical Officer of the facility, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

Rimi said the hospital, located in Yelwa Tudu, is a multi-specialist facility developed through a public-private partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Abdulsamad Rabiu Africa Initiative.

He said the hospital is designed to serve customs personnel, other paramilitary agencies, the military, as well as civilians seeking quality healthcare.

According to him, the facility offers services across nine departments, including specialised units such as obstetrics and gynaecology, surgery, and internal medicine.

He added that the obstetrics and gynaecology department provides antenatal and postnatal care, while the surgery unit handles various operations and the medical department manages conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

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Rimi further said the hospital also has paediatric, dental and nutrition units to cater to children, oral health needs and dietary counselling.

He disclosed that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, is facilitating the development of additional diagnostic services, including X-ray and ultrasound.

“The ultrasound unit is already operational and being used for patients, with services priced to remain affordable,” he said.

The zonal medical officer added that the hospital operates a 24-hour emergency unit and is working to deploy electronic medical records, alongside outpatient and inpatient services.

“I want people to know that this hospital is meant to serve the entire people of Bauchi and neighbouring states. They should not hesitate to access proper healthcare,” he said.

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Rimi said 123 patients had been treated in April alone, noting that patronage continues to grow.

He explained that both customs officers and civilians currently pay about 50 per cent of standard treatment costs as part of the agency’s corporate social responsibility.

He added that the facility is already easing access to healthcare, as residents no longer need to travel long distances for treatment.